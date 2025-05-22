Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by Pickering Energy Partners

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Pickering Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,617.40. This represents a 21.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

