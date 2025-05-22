CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This trade represents a 12.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock worth $594,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,743,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,145,000 after buying an additional 816,789 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,029,000 after buying an additional 1,074,238 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,452,000 after buying an additional 1,262,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,223,000 after buying an additional 33,711 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

