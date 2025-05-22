CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $67.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Greene bought 7,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,021 shares of company stock valued at $594,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 464,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,735,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,696 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

