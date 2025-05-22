D. Boral Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Stock Price

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 203.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVPH opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 354.7% in the first quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 47,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,807 shares during the period. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

