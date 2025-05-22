D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases 7,980 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $69.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.