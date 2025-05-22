D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 269,512 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 289,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 269,512 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $750.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,596.64. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,924. This trade represents a 17.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $396,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

