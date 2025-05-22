DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company Q3 Earnings

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $19.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s FY2025 earnings at $18.67 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.75.

NYSE DE opened at $515.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $139.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.37 and its 200 day moving average is $456.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.53 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

