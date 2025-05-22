DA Davidson Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $450.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at DA Davidson from $470.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.92.

HD opened at $370.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.66. The company has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

