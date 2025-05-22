Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $162.16 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.79.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DECK stock opened at $123.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78.

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This trade represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 449,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,965,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 6,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.