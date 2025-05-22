Defense Stocks To Watch Today – May 19th

Get alerts:

Boeing, Citigroup, GE Aerospace, RTX, and Moderna are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and support military hardware, weapons systems and related services for national defense. Their revenues are largely backed by multi-year government contracts and defense budgets, which tend to be more stable and less sensitive to economic downturns. For this reason, investors often view defense stocks as a defensive sector with relatively predictable cash flows even in volatile markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.40. 2,494,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,198,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.78. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $209.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,315. The firm has a market cap of $141.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

NYSE GE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $233.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,334,516. The stock has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $150.20 and a 52 week high of $234.04.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,696,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,826. The stock has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $137.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23.

Moderna (MRNA)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.45. 8,680,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,786,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $35.44. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.99.

