DeFi Technologies (OTC:DEFTF) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

DeFi Technologies Inc. (OTC:DEFTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.98. 2,429,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average session volume of 885,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of DeFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
DeFi Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops and lists exchange traded products in Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. The company provides asset management services, such as investment vehicles, indirect exposure to underlying cryptocurrencies, digital asset indexes, and other decentralized finance instruments.
