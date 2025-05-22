Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Up 0.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $115.50 and last traded at $114.78. Approximately 1,103,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,319,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DELL. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Dell Technologies by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.