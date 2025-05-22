Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Up 0.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $116.13 and last traded at $114.67. Approximately 1,710,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,100,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,032,000 after buying an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 552,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.37. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.