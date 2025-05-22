Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.85 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

About Sealed Air

Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

