Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $43.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,021 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVN opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

