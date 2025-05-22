Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DG stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

