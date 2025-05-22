Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,231,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,036,000 after purchasing an additional 160,853 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,767,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,361,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,425,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,433,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8,426.1% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,041,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of DG stock opened at $100.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

