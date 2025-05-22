Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) versus Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Head to Head Contrast

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Dorchester Minerals pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Dorchester Minerals pays out 142.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Riley Exploration Permian”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorchester Minerals $173.71 million 7.68 $110.39 million $2.04 13.81 Riley Exploration Permian $412.89 million 1.37 $111.59 million $4.68 5.48

Riley Exploration Permian has higher revenue and earnings than Dorchester Minerals. Riley Exploration Permian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorchester Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dorchester Minerals has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Dorchester Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dorchester Minerals and Riley Exploration Permian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorchester Minerals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.16%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Dorchester Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Dorchester Minerals and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorchester Minerals 56.77% 36.86% 36.00% Riley Exploration Permian 28.48% 23.82% 11.31%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Dorchester Minerals on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership. Dorchester Minerals Management LP serves as the general partner of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin. Its acreage is primarily located on contiguous blocks in Yoakum County, Texas; and Eddy County, New Mexico. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

