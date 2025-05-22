Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Trading 16.3% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.3% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $224.77 and last traded at $225.16. 229,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 410,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.62.

The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS.

Dycom Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DY. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $201.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 35,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 69,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

