Elemental Altus Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 39,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 43,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Elemental Altus Royalties Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

