Entegris’ (ENTG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Entegris Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.15. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Entegris by 125.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

