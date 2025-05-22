Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $31.93 and last traded at $32.02. 688,519 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,173,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $71,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,410,891,000 after buying an additional 1,967,188 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,347,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 293.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,018,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,055 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.