Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Enterprise Products Partners traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 726,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,382,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

EPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 310,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,726,000 after buying an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,405,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

