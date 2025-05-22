Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – May 20th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Target, Roblox, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, Charter Communications, and Verizon Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the entertainment sector—such as film and television studios, streaming services, music labels, gaming firms, live-event promoters and theme-park operators. Their market performance is largely driven by consumer spending on content, ticket or subscription sales, and advertising revenues. Investors often track metrics like box-office receipts, subscriber growth and release schedules to assess these companies’ growth prospects and valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.72. 5,272,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,684,602. The company has a market cap of $297.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $98.24. 4,850,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,260,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,586,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,783,916. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,436,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,322,185. The firm has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

ANET stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $95.78. 2,562,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,097,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $266.06 and a 52-week high of $437.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,980,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,950,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Recommended Stories