Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Reduce”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

EQNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $27.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

