Esports Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

PENN Entertainment, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and DouYu International are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Esports stocks are shares in publicly traded companies that operate within the competitive gaming ecosystem—this includes video game developers, professional teams, tournament organizers, streaming platforms and peripheral manufacturers. By investing in these stocks, individuals seek to profit from the rapid growth in media rights, sponsorships, advertising and merchandise revenues driven by the global rise of esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 708,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,459. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.47. 42,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,755. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $228.07.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Sphere Entertainment stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88.

Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of MSGS stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.66. 16,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,668. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 49,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,057. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. DouYu International has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.83.

