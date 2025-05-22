EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 394.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,688,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at EVgo
In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 73,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $270,163.35. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,269 shares in the company, valued at $266,672.61. This represents a 50.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EVgo Stock Down 7.3%
NASDAQ:EVGO opened at $3.45 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.
EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
EVgo Profile
EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.
