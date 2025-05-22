Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $6.00. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,171,817 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVLV shares. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Evolv Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.