Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.54, but opened at $6.00. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 2,171,817 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVLV shares. Northland Securities raised Evolv Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.61.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

