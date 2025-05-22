Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $158.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.46.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 4.3%

EXR opened at $145.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $121.03 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. This trade represents a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

