EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Posted by on May 22nd, 2025

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reiterated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the credit services provider's stock. Stephens' price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EZPW. Roth Mkm started coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

EZCORP Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $738.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $306.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 60.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in EZCORP by 652.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

