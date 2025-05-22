FedEx’s (FDX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.57. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. The trade was a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

