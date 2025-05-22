Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ (FENC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.82% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FENC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FENC

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FENC opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.00. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $228.96 million, a PE ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,069. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Hackman purchased 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,615.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,850. This trade represents a 1,349.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $183,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.