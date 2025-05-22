Financial Survey: Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) & Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 8.72% 17.48% 9.63% Deutsche Wohnen N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $26.02 billion 1.59 $1.76 billion N/A N/A Deutsche Wohnen $1.42 billion 6.84 -$2.92 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Fujitsu and Deutsche Wohnen”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Wohnen.

Summary

Fujitsu beats Deutsche Wohnen on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting. This segment also includes multimedia services and the supply of energy. The Recurring Sales segment includes sales of individual condominiums and single-family homes. The Development segment includes project development to create new living space. The care segment includes all activities related to the management of care facilities and the leasing of care properties. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Deutsche Wohnen SE operates as a subsidiary of Vonovia SE.

