Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FOX by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FOX by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in FOX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,789,000 after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FOX by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 2.4%

FOXA opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

