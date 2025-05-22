Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. The trade was a 16.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

