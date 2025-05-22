Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $104.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.80.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $102.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 715,478 shares of company stock valued at $71,467,247. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 703.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2,184.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

