Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortrea from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortrea from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $4.20 on Monday. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $380.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.63 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.
Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.
