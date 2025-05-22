FY2025 EPS Estimates for Woodward Lifted by Zacks Research

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $6.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.09. The consensus estimate for Woodward’s current full-year earnings is $6.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Woodward’s FY2026 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 target price on Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Woodward from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $207.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. Woodward has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $216.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2,314.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 189.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 116.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,071,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,823,600. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

