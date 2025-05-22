FY2025 EPS Forecast for Tyra Biosciences Boosted by Analyst

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TYRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyra Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $518.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYRA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

