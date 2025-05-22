GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Stock Price Down 9% – Here’s Why

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 122,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average session volume of 43,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Down 9.0%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

