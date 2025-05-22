Genuit Group’s (GEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 525 ($7.04) target price on the stock.

Get Genuit Group alerts:

Genuit Group Stock Performance

LON:GEN opened at GBX 392.50 ($5.26) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £973.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. Genuit Group has a 1 year low of GBX 301 ($4.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 518 ($6.95). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 24.30 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Genuit Group had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuit Group will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuit Group Increases Dividend

About Genuit Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.90%.

(Get Free Report)

Genuit Group plc is the UK’s largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit’s solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets.

The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment:

– Climate Management Solutions – Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.