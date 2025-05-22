GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 69,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Stock Down 4.5%

GDRX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

