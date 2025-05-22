Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 231.8% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.77.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $102.93 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

