Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Chemours alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Chemours by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. The trade was a 8.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $10.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemours

Chemours Profile

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.