Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Berry by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Berry by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $182.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Berry’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Separately, Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

