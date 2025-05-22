Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

CCRN opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $451.42 million, a PE ratio of -275.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CCRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

