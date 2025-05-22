Gotham Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Impinj by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $782,752.25. This represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,300.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,857 shares of company stock worth $1,665,290 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI opened at $117.52 on Thursday. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $60.85 and a one year high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile



Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

