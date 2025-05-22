Greggs’ (GRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($45.86) to GBX 3,250 ($43.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,164 ($29.02) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.04. Greggs has a 1 year low of GBX 1,657 ($22.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,250 ($43.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($17,365.11). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

