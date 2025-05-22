Greggs’ (GRG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,420 ($45.86) to GBX 3,250 ($43.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.
Greggs Trading Down 0.8%
Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 150.70 ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greggs had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Greggs will post 142.3763386 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Roisin Currie acquired 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,796 ($24.08) per share, with a total value of £12,949.16 ($17,365.11). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.
Greggs Company Profile
Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.
As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.
