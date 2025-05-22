Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Now Covered by Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Analysts at Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Itau BBA Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

GGAL opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.79. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Compass Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

