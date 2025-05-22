HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Forecast for FENC Earnings

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

FENC has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5%

FENC stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $228.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $8.41.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fennec Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,962,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey S. Hackman acquired 13,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $97,615.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,850. The trade was a 1,349.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,069. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $183,500 in the last ninety days. 11.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.